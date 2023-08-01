'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud, 25, has died

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria , died on Monday at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement.

Euphoria No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his "best friend," who was buried last week.

Cloud was cast as Fezco in his breakthrough role, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, after being scouted on the street in Brooklyn.

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, died on Monday at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement.



Cloud was cast as Fezco in Euphoria, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, after being scouted on the street in Brooklyn.

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his "best friend," who was buried last week.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement said.

His family added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud had five other acting credits, according to IMDb, but his breakthrough role came in 2019 in Euphoria, which depicts a group of California high school students dealing with sex, drugs and violence.

The character of Fezco O'Neill, known as Fez, develops a close bond with the protagonist played by Zendaya, who leaves rehab at the beginning of the series but is still dealing with addiction. At the end of the season 2, Fez is arrested by police after a shootout.

The highly acclaimed show has won numerous awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Zendaya.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the Euphoria show posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

"There was no one quite like Angus," Sam Levinson, who created the HBO series that sky-rocketed Cloud to stardom, said in a statement to Deadline.



"He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched."



The 38-year-old added, "I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

The show aired for two full seasons in 2019 and 2022, plus a pair of special episodes in 2020 and 2021, with a third season set for 2025.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



