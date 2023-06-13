35m ago

Everwood actor Treat Williams dead at 71 following motorcycle accident

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Treat Williams.
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 following a motorcycle accident.
  • Authorities believe the driver of the car also involved in the collision was turning and didn't see Williams' bike.
  • Williams, a seasoned actor, was best known for his roles in Hair and Everwood.

Treat Williams has died. He was 71 years old.

The actor was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Per People, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, said the crash happened on Monday around 17:00 and involved a single car and Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn't see the bike.

Williams was the only person hurt and taken to hospital by helicopter.

Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the news.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson said in a statement to People. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

The actor's family added, per Deadline: "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it... To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams skyrocketed to star status when he starred as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical. The role earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for new actor of the year. He'd later earn another Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in 1981's Prince of the City.

Others will know Williams for his leading role of Dr Andrew "Andy" Brown on Everwood, for which he'd also earn a SAG Award nomination, while he'd most recently starred in Heart of Dixie, Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.  


