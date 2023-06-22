Everything you need to know about the brief rise and fall of former Miss SA finalist Levern José

Levern 'Donnatella' José withdrew from the Miss SA pageant after bullying accusations surfaced.

The Miss South Africa organisation made the announcement just a week after it said there was "no comment to make".



News24 takes a closer look at José's brief pageant run.

The long-running Miss South Africa pageant made headlines for all the right reasons earlier this year when it announced it had changed its rules and regulations to, among others, allow married women and mothers to enter the competition for the first time.

But, as has become the norm in recent years, it was not long until one of the finalists found herself in hot water after it emerged that she allegedly bullied schoolmates in high school.



News24 takes a closer look at the rise and fall of former Miss South Africa top 12 finalist, Levern 'Donnatella' José, who was thrust into the limelight last month.

José withdrew from running for the crown on Tuesday.

"The Miss South Africa organisation does not condone bullying of any kind," the pageant organisation said in a statement. "We accept Levern's decision to pull out of the competition and respect her for owning her truth and taking this time to focus on her own healing."



A brief introduction

Per the Miss South Africa organisation, José is a candidate property practitioner, a BCom law student at Eduvos Pretoria, and an entrepreneur.

A timeline of events:

Top 30 contestants announced

The 23-year-old was announced as one of the contenders for the coveted title when the organisation announced its top 30 in May. The top 30 contestants were announced after entries had been open for a week-long period between 28 April and 5 May.

Entries were initially scheduled to open in March, but Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil apologised for the delay and said they "need a little more time" as they were "doing something so big, so revolutionary".

Top 12 finalists announced

Just over two weeks after the announcement of the top 30, the top 12 finalists were announced on Friday, 9 June.

At the time of the announcement, José said: "My journey was not easy, and that is what makes it so worth it. I was overwhelmed by a wave of emotions when I found out I made it to the top 12. I am extremely proud of myself for being vulnerable and honest in my interview.

"The Miss South Africa organisation has amazed me so much by the support offered and simply creating a safe and comfortable space for me to be my authentic self."

Bullying accusations

Just hours after the announcement of the top 12, several social media users began to relay stories of the bullying they allegedly suffered in high school because of José.

One of the social media users alleged the bullying she experienced left her "traumatised", while another said she was surprised José made it to the top 30 due to her alleged actions in the past.

When contacted for comment, the Miss South Africa organisation and Weil said they had "no comment to make" about the bullying accusations.

Withdrawal

As things appeared to quieten around the bullying accusations, the Miss South Africa organisation announced José had withdrawn from this year's pageant.

"Miss South Africa top 12 finalist Levern José has made a decision to withdraw from the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant in light of the baseless bullying allegations and attacks she faced in the past week on social media," the organisation's statement read.

In the statement, José did not directly address the accusations but said: "As a survivor of bullying, I learned how to protect myself from bullying during my school years. If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies.

"The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else's suffering.

"Kindness, respect and empathy have always been my guiding principles, and I have unwaveringly worked to adhere to these values. It deeply troubles me that such grave accusations could be levelled against me.

"While I firmly believe in my own accountability and responsibility, I also hold steadfastly to the principles of fairness and justice.

"Please know that I am determined to work against bullying and to bring about wider awareness about this issue.

"I am unwavering in my stance to upholding what is right and just. I am human; the pressure has been immense and has taken its toll on me. Together, let us strive for fairness and compassion in all our interactions with others."

Counselling

In its statement, the Miss South Africa organisation said José had since been provided with counselling by its mental health partner, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

"Bullying is a complex issue with a multitude of underlying causes," SADAG spokesperson Cayley Jorgensen said.

"All forms of bullying are harmful and unacceptable. It is essential to acknowledge the profound impact bullying has on the mental health of everyone involved."

Statistics have shown that 57% of South African children experience bullying during their school years.

Jorgensen said survivors carried the emotional scars into adulthood. She added that it was not enough to just prevent bullying but necessary to assist those affected as well.

"It is crucial for individuals, communities and institutions to come together to address this pressing issue," she said.

"By creating safe environments, raising awareness and implementing effective prevention and intervention strategies, we can take significant steps towards reducing the devastating consequences of bullying on mental health."

