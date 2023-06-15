Eyewitness recalls motorcycle accident that led to Everwood actor Treat Williams' death

Vermont resident Matt Rapphahn was an eyewitness to the motorcycle accident on Monday that ultimately killed actor Treat Williams.



Per People, Rapphahn, who owns an auto repair shop, initially had his back to the road on which the accident occurred but turned around "just in time" to see the actor thrown an estimated 15 feet (4.6m) from his 1983 Honda VT700c after being struck by a 2008 Honda Element.

News24 previously reported that the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, said the crash happened on Monday at around 17:00, with investigators believing the driver of the car was turning and didn't see the bike.

"I ran over to [Treat], and then I ran back to the shop and called 911," Rapphahn told People, adding that the driver got out of his vehicle to "console" the actor, who was still "conscious and verbal" by the time emergency services had arrived.

Once the ambulance departed the area, Williams was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Fans will know Williams for his leading role as Dr Andrew Brown on Everwood, while he'd most recently starred in Heart of Dixie, Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

