Family Feud contestant arrested and charged with murdering estranged wife





Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick is accused of killing his wife three years after appearing on the show.

Family Feud Bliefnick was reportedly charged on 13 March with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in the death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

A resurfaced clip shows host Steve Harvey asking Timothy, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" To which he responds, "Honey, I love you, but 'Said I do.'"

According to E! News, Bliefnick was charged on 13 March, with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, according to court documents.

Rebecca was reportedly found dead in her Illinois home on 23 February.

"It was not a random act of violence," Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney, said at a press conference, People reports. "However, it is equally as important to recognise the event for what it is – an act of domestic violence."



However, Timothy's attorney Casey Schnack confirmed to E! News that her client plans to plead not guilty at his court hearing later this month.

According to his attorney, Timothy, who had been separated from his wife for two years, appeared on a 2020 episode of Family Feud with his parents and siblings.

During the episode, Fox News reports, host Steve Harvey asked Timothy, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" He responded, "Honey, I love you, but 'Said I do.'"

A video that has since surfaced online shows Timothy adding, "Not my mistake, not my mistake. I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

SEE THE CLIP HERE:

After Fox News discovered the clip, his attorney told the outlet, "It's a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer."

