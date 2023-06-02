Family Feud contestant who joked about his marriage being a mistake found guilty of murdering wife

Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick has been convicted of killing his estranged wife, Rebecca.

E! News confirmed Thursday that a jury in Adams County, Illinois found Bliefnick guilty of fatally shooting Rebecca, with whom he shared three sons, on Wednesday, 31 May.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Bliefnick was also found guilty of one count of home invasion, according to the Associated Press.

News24 previously reported that Bliefnick, who had been separated from his wife for two years, appeared on a 2020 episode of Family Feud with his parents and siblings.

During the episode, host Steve Harvey asked Bliefnick: "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?"

He responded: "Honey, I love you, but 'Said I do.'"

A video that has since surfaced online shows the 40-year-old adding: "Not my mistake, not my mistake. I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

After Fox News discovered the clip, Bliefnick's attorney told the outlet: "It's a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer."

Rebecca was reportedly found dead in her Illinois home on 23 February. Police arrested her estranged husband in connection to the killing on 13 March.

