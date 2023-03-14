From fashion shows to the Oscars afterparty – inside Thuso Mbedu's picture-perfect start to the year

Thuso Mbedu is living her best life, and her family, friends and fans are here to see it.

After ending her year with critical acclaim for The Woman King , Mbedu has spent the new year making special appearances at some of the biggest events in the entertainment industry.

Her most recent event was the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where she rubbed shoulders with fellow South African Trevor Noah.

The South African actor's rising star status has grown from strength to strength with every move she makes. From announcing new projects to becoming a style icon with leading fashion brands – Mbedu's life in the limelight is only getting started.

After ending her year with critical acclaim for her feature film debut in The Woman King, Mbedu has spent the last three months of the new year making special appearances at some of the biggest events in the entertainment industry, including Milan Fashion Week and, most recently, the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

In January, Mbedu stunned at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where her co-star, Viola Davis, received the Chairman's Award for starring in and producing The Woman King.

She then attended the annual AFI Awards private luncheon to further celebrate Davis, who was an honouree.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

January was busy as Mbedu then attended the Critics' Choice Awards wearing a sparkling Louis Vuitton gown that she dubbed a 'dressor' – a dress plus armour. Per WWD, "the custom creation, with more than 220 hours spent on the gown and an additional 630 hours of work done for the hand-embroidery, was laid with more than 16 000 bronze, gold and silver sequins".

Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

In February, Mbedu experienced her "first Milan Fashion Week" when she attended the Prada Fall 2023 show wearing a powder-blue mini-dress by the brand. During the show, the star sat between Sienna Miller and Claire Foy.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Pr

The 31-year-old also attended Paris Fashion Week, where she appeared alongside fellow South African actor Charlize Theron at the Dior Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 show.



Mbedu dressed head-to-toe in a Dior ensemble called 'The Reinterpretation of Floral Fabrics', per Essence magazine.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

And as Hollywood's awards season drew to a close with the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, Mbedu attended two of the hottest events associated with the Oscars.



The first was the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, and the second was the Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty.

Also at the afterparty was fellow South African Trevor Noah, who shared a snap with Mbedu while celebrating the night's biggest winners.

Photo: Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images Photo: Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter vi Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity F

