24 Feb

'From The Daily Show to your daily shop' - Trevor Noah spotted shopping at Checkers

Bronwyn McKay
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images
  • During his recent trip to South Africa, Trevor Noah was spotted grocery shopping in a Checkers. 
  • The South African comedian returned to his home country and surprised audience members with a pop-up show during Kevin Hart's Reality Check tour in Pretoria on Saturday.
  • "From The Daily Show to your daily shop, thanks for choosing Checkers Trevor Noah," the store wrote on social media.

Even Trevor Noah needs to pop into the grocery store for some necessities from time to time.

The South African comedian recently returned to his home country and surprised audience members with a pop-up show during Kevin Hart's Reality Check tour in Pretoria on Saturday. 

However, on Monday, which is also his birthday, he gave fans the biggest surprise of all – posing for selfies at his local Checkers in Joburg. 

Professional photographer Keenan Constance shared a photo on social media, posing alongside the former Daily Show host, who was showing a thumbs-up.

"Look who I bumped into today. Must have gotten so many selfie requests while there, shame man, next time use Checkers sixty60," he wrote in the caption. 

In a second tweet, Constance added he had only realised after the fact that it was Noah's birthday. 

SEE THE SELFIE HERE: 

Days later, the official Twitter account for Checkers retweeted the snap, thanking the comedian for shopping with them.

"From The Daily Show to your daily shop, thanks for choosing Checkers Trevor Noah."

Noah's next show on his Off the Record world tour is set for 3 March in St. Louis, Missouri. While the 39-year-old appears to sneak in and out of the country regularly, he will make a public return in August and September for shows in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.


