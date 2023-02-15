Gabby Petito's family says Brian Laundrie's mom offered to bury body in letter: 'Burn after reading'

Attorney Patrick Reilly, representing the parents of murdered teen Gabby Petito, said in court Tuesday Brian Laudrie's mother wrote him a letter that included details of "helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things".

The court appearance and request for the letter forms part of the Petito's case against the Laundrie family, who they are suing for emotional distress amid the disappearance and murder of their daughter.

The Laundrie's defence lawyer argued the irrelevance of the letter, claiming it pre-dates Gabby's disappearance.

Petito and Laundrie were engaged and on a cross-country road trip when, it was later revealed, they got into a physical argument. Police intervened but did not take sufficient measures in keeping the couple apart. After Laundrie returned home without Petito, a search, which sparked global attention, began. Petitio was later found – her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie went on the run and died by suicide, and the FBI said a note in his possession saw him admit to the death of his fiancée.

The FBI spoke of a second note from Laundrie's mother that was also found in his possession. Reilly said in court Tuesday it included "helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things".



Further, it included one specific instruction: "Burn after reading."

Defence lawyer for the Laundries, P. Matthew Luka, argued the irrelevance of the letter on Tuesday, saying: "This document pre-dates Brian and Gabby's trip, so its creation really doesn't have any relation necessarily to the unfortunate events that unfolded thereafter. I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection, but it doesn't."

Reilly countered: "The language in that letter is damning, and that letter has a reference to bringing a shovel and burying a body."

Judge Danielle Brewer responded: "I don't see how it wouldn't be relevant to the action."

The Petitos will ask for the letter again in their case as they plan on questioning Roberta Laundrie about it in a deposition.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in August.

