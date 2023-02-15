38m ago

add bookmark

Gabby Petito's family says Brian Laundrie's mom offered to bury body in letter: 'Burn after reading'

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Gabrielle Petito.
Gabrielle Petito.
Photo: Instagram/Screengrab
  • Attorney Patrick Reilly, representing the parents of murdered teen Gabby Petito, said in court Tuesday Brian Laudrie's mother wrote him a letter that included details of "helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things".
  • The court appearance and request for the letter forms part of the Petito's case against the Laundrie family, who they are suing for emotional distress amid the disappearance and murder of their daughter.
  • The Laundrie's defence lawyer argued the irrelevance of the letter, claiming it pre-dates Gabby's disappearance.

Attorney Patrick Reilly, representing the parents of murdered teen Gabby Petito, wants a letter Brian Laundrie's mother wrote to him offering to a bury a body, CNN reports. The request comes as the Petito family are suing the Laundrie's for emotional distress when their daughter went missing and was eventually found dead.

Petito and Laundrie were engaged and on a cross-country road trip when, it was later revealed, they got into a physical argument. Police intervened but did not take sufficient measures in keeping the couple apart. After Laundrie returned home without Petito, a search, which sparked global attention, began. Petitio was later found – her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie went on the run and died by suicide, and the FBI said a note in his possession saw him admit to the death of his fiancée.

The FBI spoke of a second note from Laundrie's mother that was also found in his possession. Reilly said in court Tuesday it included "helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things".

Further, it included one specific instruction: "Burn after reading."

Defence lawyer for the Laundries, P. Matthew Luka, argued the irrelevance of the letter on Tuesday, saying: "This document pre-dates Brian and Gabby's trip, so its creation really doesn't have any relation necessarily to the unfortunate events that unfolded thereafter. I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection, but it doesn't."

Reilly countered: "The language in that letter is damning, and that letter has a reference to bringing a shovel and burying a body."

Judge Danielle Brewer responded: "I don't see how it wouldn't be relevant to the action."

The Petitos will ask for the letter again in their case as they plan on questioning Roberta Laundrie about it in a deposition.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in August. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gabrielle petitogabby petitobrian laundriecelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»

10 Feb

The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»
The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»

10 Feb

The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»
Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»

10 Feb

Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»
It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

07 Feb

It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo