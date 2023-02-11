GALLERY | AKA's life in pictures

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed at a nightclub in Durban on Friday night.



AKA was shot while standing on the pavement shortly after 22:00.

His parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, said in a statement: "Our son was loved, and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days."

According to TimesLive, AKA joined the production collective The IV League in 2007. They produced hit songs for Khuli Chana, Reason, Shugasmakx and Pro, among others, according to OkayAfrica. He gained recognition after releasing his single Victory Lap from his debut studio album Altar Ego (2010).



He went on to release Levels (2014), Be Careful What You Wish For with Anatii (2017), Touch My Blood (2018) and the EP Bhovamania (2021). AKA won numerous music awards, including an MTV Africa Music Award, three SAMAs, and 6 South African Hip Hop Awards, to mention a few.

The 35-year-old had several high-profile relationships; he shares a daughter Kairo with DJ Zinhle. He also dated media personality Bonang Matheba; however, the pair split in 2017. In February 2021, AKA announced his engagement to Nelli Tembe. Tembe died tragically in April of that year. AKA was currently in a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.

