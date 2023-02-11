2h ago

GALLERY | AKA's life in pictures

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Rapper AKA performs during the sixth annual Maftown Height festival on November 27, 2015 at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg.
Rapper AKA performs during the sixth annual Maftown Height festival on November 27, 2015 at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg.
Photo: City Press/Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed at a nightclub in Durban on Friday night.

AKA was shot while standing on the pavement shortly after 22:00.

His parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, said in a statement: "Our son was loved, and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days."

According to TimesLive, AKA joined the production collective The IV League in 2007. They produced hit songs for Khuli Chana, Reason, Shugasmakx and Pro, among others, according to OkayAfrica. He gained recognition after releasing his single Victory Lap from his debut studio album Altar Ego (2010).

He went on to release Levels (2014), Be Careful What You Wish For with Anatii (2017), Touch My Blood (2018) and the EP Bhovamania (2021). AKA won numerous music awards, including an MTV Africa Music Award, three SAMAs, and 6 South African Hip Hop Awards, to mention a few.

The 35-year-old had several high-profile relationships; he shares a daughter Kairo with DJ Zinhle. He also dated media personality Bonang Matheba; however, the pair split in 2017. In February 2021, AKA announced his engagement to Nelli Tembe. Tembe died tragically in April of that year. AKA was currently in a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.

SEE HIS LIFE IN PICS HERE:

AKA during a portrait session with You magazine on
AKA during a portrait session with You magazine on May 31, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
AKA during a portrait session with You magazine on
AKA during a portrait session with You magazine on May 31, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
AKA during Channel O Awards on November 11, 2011 in Johannesburg.
AKA during Channel O Awards on November 11, 2011 in Johannesburg.
Rapper AKA holds his daughter Kairo during the lau
Rapper AKA holds his daughter Kairo during the launch of DJ Zinhle and Nokubonga Mbanga’s book ‘Meet Your Power: Returning Home To Yourself’ held at the iStore Auditorium on June 22, 2018 in Sandton, South Africa.
South African rapper AKA, whose real name is Kiern
South African rapper AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes poses for a portrait during an interview on November 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Rapper AKA interacts with Wits University students
Rapper AKA interacts with Wits University students after donating money towards funding on February 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Rappers AKA and Anatii during the DStv Mzansi Vie
Rappers AKA and Anatii during the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton.
Rapper AKA during the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice
Rapper AKA during the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton.
SA rappers AKA and Emtee performs during the 2016
SA rappers AKA and Emtee performs during the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) at iNkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on February 27, 2016 in Durban.
AKA and DJ Zinhle during the launch of DJ Zinhle a
AKA and DJ Zinhle during the launch of DJ Zinhle and Nokubonga Mbanga’s book ‘Meet Your Power: Returning Home To Yourself’ held at the iStore Auditorium on June 22, 2018 in Sandton, South Africa.
AKA during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at
AKA during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at Montecasino's Teatro, Fourways on February 21, 2019 in Johannesburg.
South African rapper AKA and his mother and his br
South African rapper AKA and his mother and his brother during the exclusive launch of ‘AKA Beam World’ App powered by Vodacom at the Pivot, Montecasino on Johannesburg, South Africa.
South African hip hop AKA with daughter Kairo Owet
South African hip hop AKA with daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes and Rapper Da L.E.S and daughter Madison during the NBA Africa Game 2018 at Sun Arena, Time Square on August 04, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
AKA during the Heart FM Cape Town Music Festival a
AKA during the Heart FM Cape Town Music Festival at PPC Newlands on February 10, 2018 in Cape Town.
AKA & Mom during You Spectacular on May 06, 2012 in Johannesburg.
AKA & Mom during You Spectacular on May 06, 2012 in Johannesburg.
Rapper Aka Perfoms during the Miss Mamelodi Sundow
Rapper Aka Perfoms during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre on March 08, 2020 in Johannesburg.
AKA at the Fees For All Mega Concert at The Campus
AKA at the Fees For All Mega Concert at The Campus in Bryanston on November 29, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Rapper Aka during the 25th annual South African Mu
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA NOVEMBER 29: AKA at the Fees For All Mega Concert at The Campus in Bryanston on November 29, 2019 in Rapper Aka during the 25th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 25) at Sun City on June 01, 2019 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Nigerian Hip Hop star Burna Boy and SA Rapper Star
Nigerian Hip Hop star Burna Boy and SA Rapper Star AKA during the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) at iNkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on February 27, 2016 in Durban.
Nadia Nakai & AKA at the Cruz SA Fashion Week Open
Nadia Nakai & AKA at the Cruz SA Fashion Week Opening Party in Illovo on October 19, 2022 in Johannesburg.
South African Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, 'AKA',
South African Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, 'AKA', at the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collections: Day 02 at Mall Of Africa on April 29, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.
Nadia Nakai & AKA during the SA Fashion Week openi
Nadia Nakai & AKA during the SA Fashion Week opening party at Mall of Africa on April 26, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.
AKA during Gauteng Sports Awards at Gallagher Conv
AKA during Gauteng Sports Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 13, 2021 in Midrand, South Africa.

