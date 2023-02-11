GALLERY | AKA's life in pictures

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed at a nightclub in Durban on Friday night.
AKA was shot while standing on the pavement shortly after 22:00.
His parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, said in a statement: "Our son was loved, and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days."
The 35-year-old had several high-profile relationships; he shares a daughter Kairo with DJ Zinhle. He also dated media personality Bonang Matheba; however, the pair split in 2017. In February 2021, AKA announced his engagement to Nelli Tembe. Tembe died tragically in April of that year. AKA was currently in a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.
AKA during a portrait session with You magazine on May 31, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo: Huisgenoot/You/Dino Codevilla/Gallo Images
AKA during Channel O Awards on November 11, 2011 in Johannesburg.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Rapper AKA holds his daughter Kairo during the launch of DJ Zinhle and Nokubonga Mbanga’s book ‘Meet Your Power: Returning Home To Yourself’ held at the iStore Auditorium on June 22, 2018 in Sandton, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Sunday World/Mduduzi Ndzingi
South African rapper AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes poses for a portrait during an interview on November 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Moeletsi Mabe
Rapper AKA interacts with Wits University students after donating money towards funding on February 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Lucky Morajane
Rappers AKA and Anatii during the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton.
Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Rapper AKA during the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton.
Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
SA rappers AKA and Emtee performs during the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) at iNkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on February 27, 2016 in Durban.
Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
AKA and DJ Zinhle during the launch of DJ Zinhle and Nokubonga Mbanga’s book ‘Meet Your Power: Returning Home To Yourself’ held at the iStore Auditorium on June 22, 2018 in Sandton, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Sunday World/Mduduzi Ndzingi
AKA during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at Montecasino's Teatro, Fourways on February 21, 2019 in Johannesburg.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
South African rapper AKA and his mother and his brother during the exclusive launch of ‘AKA Beam World’ App powered by Vodacom at the Pivot, Montecasino on Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
South African hip hop AKA with daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes and Rapper Da L.E.S and daughter Madison during the NBA Africa Game 2018 at Sun Arena, Time Square on August 04, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
AKA during the Heart FM Cape Town Music Festival at PPC Newlands on February 10, 2018 in Cape Town.
Photo: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
AKA & Mom during You Spectacular on May 06, 2012 in Johannesburg.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Rapper Aka Perfoms during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre on March 08, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Gallo Images Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
AKA at the Fees For All Mega Concert at The Campus in Bryanston on November 29, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Rapper Aka during the 25th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 25) at Sun City on June 01, 2019 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Nigerian Hip Hop star Burna Boy and SA Rapper Star AKA during the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) at iNkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on February 27, 2016 in Durban.
Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Nadia Nakai & AKA at the Cruz SA Fashion Week Opening Party in Illovo on October 19, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
South African Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, 'AKA', at the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Collections: Day 02 at Mall Of Africa on April 29, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Nadia Nakai & AKA during the SA Fashion Week opening party at Mall of Africa on April 26, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
AKA during Gauteng Sports Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 13, 2021 in Midrand, South Africa.
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape