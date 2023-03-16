Gloria Bosman's life to be celebrated at memorial service

The life of award-winning jazz singer and composer Gloria Bosman will be celebrated at a memorial service on Friday.

Details of her memorial service were announced on her Instagram page on Thursday. The memorial service will take place on Friday, 17 March, at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, from 15:00.

Bosman died earlier in the week at her home, surrounded by family, after battling a short illness in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 50.

The South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed the news in a press statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bosman was a non-executive board member at the organisation following her appointment in December.



Chairperson Nicholas Maweni said they were "saddened" by Bosman's death, adding that she added a perspective comprised of a rich blend of insights on their members' aspirations and the direction Samro should "march towards".



In a statement, her family said the jazz maestro, loved and adored in South Africa and beyond, devoted her life to her family and music.



"We lost the rock of our family, a beloved mother, grandmother and sister."

