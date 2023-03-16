1h ago

Share

Gloria Bosman's life to be celebrated at memorial service

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gloria Bosman
Gloria Bosman
Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The life of award-winning jazz singer and composer Gloria Bosman will be celebrated at a memorial service on Friday.

Details of her memorial service were announced on her Instagram page on Thursday. The memorial service will take place on Friday, 17 March, at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, from 15:00.

READ MORE | OBITUARY | From Soweto to the world: How jazz maestro Gloria Bosman created music that would last forever

Bosman died earlier in the week at her home, surrounded by family, after battling a short illness in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 50.

The South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed the news in a press statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bosman was a non-executive board member at the organisation following her appointment in December.

Chairperson Nicholas Maweni said they were "saddened" by Bosman's death, adding that she added a perspective comprised of a rich blend of insights on their members' aspirations and the direction Samro should "march towards".

In a statement, her family said the jazz maestro, loved and adored in South Africa and beyond, devoted her life to her family and music.

"We lost the rock of our family, a beloved mother, grandmother and sister."

READ MORE | South Africa pays tribute to 'exceptionally inspiring' Gloria Bosman


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samrogloria bosmanlocal celebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»

15 Mar

Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»
Emily Blunt in the highly acclaimed series The English»

15 Mar

Emily Blunt in the highly acclaimed series The English»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

10 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»

10 Mar

It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

6h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo