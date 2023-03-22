1h ago

Share

Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court over skiing hit and run

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court on Tuesday after being sued for an alleged skiing hit and run.
  • Terry Sanderson claims the star, skiing in a "dangerous" and "reckless" manner, knocked into him from behind and then vanished, leaving him unconscious, lying in the snow.
  • Paltrow is countersuing for $1, and is expected to take the stand along with her husband Brad Falchuk and children Moses and Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in the western US state of Utah on Tuesday, where she is being sued for damages by a retired optometrist over a skiing accident seven years ago.

In opening statements, Terry Sanderson's lawyer said the alleged collision on the slopes of Deer Valley had caused him damages worth $3.3 million. The Shakespeare in Love actor has in turn countersued.

Paltrow's lawyer Steven Owens told the Park City court on Tuesday that Sanderson is "obsessed" with the lawsuit, and that the case was a "meritless claim of false allegation".

"Really kind of an offensive one. That she somehow left him an unconscious man and bolted? I can tell you, we believe it to be utter BS," said Owens.

The alleged collision occurred in February 2016 at Deer Valley, a glamorous ski resort above the swanky larger resort of Park City in the Rocky Mountains.

Deer Valley hosted Winter Olympics skiing events in 2002, while Park City is home to the annual Sundance film festival.

Paltrow, wearing a white turtleneck sweater, sat silently beside Owens as proceedings began Tuesday. She is expected to later take the stand in her own defense.

Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and children Moses and Apple are due to address the court, Owens said.

Sanderson says Paltrow skied into him from behind and then vanished, leaving him unconscious, lying in the snow.

Lawrence D. Buhler, representing Sanderson, said in his opening statement that Paltrow had been skiing in a "dangerous" and "reckless" manner, and had caused his client "four broken ribs and permanent brain damage".

Paltrow says Sanderson skied into her back, and is countersuing for a nominal $1 plus legal expenses.

Her lawyer Owens said "Gwyneth is a conservative skier" who was "not going fast," and said she had initially feared she was "being assaulted" when Sanderson appeared directly behind her.

"It rattled her and physically hurt her," he said.

Owens also said Sanderson is "blind in one eye" and suffers from "decreasing vision" in the other - suggesting poor eyesight was a reason for the crash.

In addition to her Oscar-winning acting career, Paltrow has forged a second career marketing wellness products on her Goop website.

The online blog and store promotes healthy eating and stress-free living, as well as a range of unorthodox products - from DIY coffee enema kits to a line of scented goods made with cedarwood, bergamot, rose and ambrette, and named "This Smells like My Vagina".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwyneth paltrowcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

17 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
Let's talk about it in Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure»

17 Mar

Let's talk about it in Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

17 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»

15 Mar

Binge all of The Last of Us on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo