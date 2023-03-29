Gwyneth Paltrow's kids speak in ski hit-and-run case, say their mother was 'shaken up'

The depositions of Apple and Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's children, were read out in court on Tuesday in her ski accident case.

Paltrow is being sued by a man who claims the star skied into him leaving him with four broken ribs and lasting psychological damage.

Paltrow claims Terry Sanderson skied into her and is countersuing for a symbolic $1 plus legal expenses.

On Tuesday, Apple Martin said of her mother: "I never see her really like shaken up like that. And she was very clearly visibly upset, and she had some sort of pain..."

Gwyneth Paltrow's two children, Apple and Moses Martin, have given the court their depositions, which were read out on Tuesday in the ski accident case.

Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $3.3 million over what he claims was a hit-and-run ski accident in 2016. He says the star skied into him and left him in the snow, and he sustained multiple injuries, including four broken ribs and lasting psychological damage.

Paltrow claims Sanderson is the one who skied into her and, in turn, is countersuing for a symbolic $1 plus legal expenses.

On Tuesday, the court heard Paltrow's two children, who she shares with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, speak out as their depositions were read in court.

"I did hear some commotion, but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge," Apple said, per E! News.

Over lunch, her mother told her about the accident.

"She came in, and she immediately... I noticed that she looked a bit shocked. And I asked what had happened, and she said, 'This a-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.' And I remember she did this motion, saying that he ran into her back, and they both went down."

Apple added: "She was in a state of shock, and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does. She always stays on. But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain..."

Moses was skiing close to the collision and said he eventually realised his mother was involved in the accident before hearing her "yelling at the guy".

"She was saying something along the lines of 'What the f-word? You just ran into me.'," he recalled.

Attorneys for @GwynethPaltrow played reconstructive animation of the ski crash she’s being sued for in court Monday. The animation was used to help the jury understand what allegedly happened, using the video and testimony from Paltrow’s ski instructor Eric Christiansen. pic.twitter.com/04kCh97qLe — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 27, 2023

Paltrow and her children were on a ski trip with her now-husband, Brad Flachuk, when the incident happened. Falchuk, a writer, director and producer, is also expected to testify in the case.



In Paltrow's own testimony in court last week, she said she thought at one moment she was being sexually assaulted.

"I was skiing, and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me, and there was a very strange grunting noise," she said.

In his opening statement last week, Paltrow's lawyer said Sanderson is "obsessed" with the lawsuit and that the case was a "meritless claim of false allegation".

