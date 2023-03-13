Hugh Grant's awkward Oscars red carpet interview is going viral for all the wrong reasons





Hugh Grant was interviewed on the Oscars champagne red carpet Sunday – "And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there," has to go to him, commented journalist Lance Ulanoff, after the star's conversation with Ashley Graham went viral.



The model interviewed the actor – and to say his answers were brief – concise – would be an understatement.

Graham began by asking what Grant's favourite thing was about the awards show. His response was the singular word "fascinating," followed by "all of humanity is here".

When asked if he was rooting for anyone, he replied: "No one in particular."

And he was dressed to the nines – like many a star on the red carpet – in "just my suit" – he couldn't "remember [his] tailor".

Asked about his appearance in the Oscar-nominated Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he didn't have much to say.

In all fairness, "I'm barely in it," he explained. "I'm in it for about three seconds."

Some would say his appearance was a tad brief - concise...

WATCH THE ALL-TOO-AWKWARD INTERVIEW HERE:

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q2AeUpPGRi — April (@ReignOfApril) March 13, 2023

