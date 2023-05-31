1h ago

'I miss him': Nduduzo Nyanda on the sudden death of his partner Eusebius McKaiser

Herman Eloff
Eusebius Mckaiser. (Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Eusebius Mckaiser. (Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
  • Broadcaster, author, and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, 45, died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon.
  • His partner Nduduzo Nyanda paid tribute to him on Wednesday.
  • "He was the most generous person," Nyanda told News24.

"I miss him," Nduduzo Nyanda says.

His voice struggling to let go of the words because once they're out in the universe, it would make them true. It would mean that the man he loves is really no longer there.

Broadcaster, author, and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, 45, died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon. His official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed that he suffered an epileptic seizure.

The news of his death reverberated through media channels and was met with utter disbelief. Tributes poured in from everywhere.

Nyanda, McKaiser's partner, spoke to News24 on Wednesday morning.

He recalls meeting McKaiser in 2014. "I used to work for a media researching firm, and some of our clients used to do work with PowerFM. It meant me having to sit and follow some of his slots, which is when I actually started listening to him.

"I actually started off as a listener, and I used to call in. I guess after calling in, he reached out, and quite literally, we just started chatting from there."

A slight pause follows as Nyanda gathers the strength to continue. He wanted the opportunity to pay tribute to McKaiser.

He remembers his partner as "the most generous person".

"If not with his time, it was with resources. He was always willing to help anytime he could. It usually took a lot out of him, which is why a lot of people would also only know one side of him. Because he would also need a lot of time for himself, but with that, he was also super loving. Any part of his family would let you know. He gave a 110% of himself, and that's the person I remember."

The 37-year-old added, "He had a great sense of humour, even though I didn't necessarily share his, I'd always joke with him about his dad jokes. We used to laugh together a lot. That's what I loved about it."

