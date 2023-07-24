'I went to hell and back': Jamie Foxx addresses rumours about his health in first video message

Warning: This article contains strong language.

Jamie Foxx has spoken publicly for the first time since being hospitalised for a medical complication in April.

The actor thanks his fans, friends and family for their support, specifically his daughter, Corinne Foxx and sister, Deidra Dixon, for saving his life and keeping his condition quiet.

"I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work," he said.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Foxx began in an Instagram video shared on Saturday. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

Foxx thanked his daughter, Corinne Foxx and sister, Deidra Dixon, for helping him and keeping his situation under wraps.



"They saved my life," he said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way," he added, "and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

The Night Shift actor then quashed rumours of his condition, saying, "Some people said I was blind. But as you can see, the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine. He added:

"I'm not paralysed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work."

In response to his post, Foxx received multiple messages of well-wishes from fans, friends and family, including Corinne, who commented, "I love you, Dad."



Justin Timberlake also told Foxx, "Love you," while Dwayne Johnson wrote, "I'm gonna bear hug the fuck outta you when I see you again."

Kevin Hart, who gave an update on Foxx weeks after his medical complication was shared, wrote: "This video just warmed my soul….Foxx, you are needed, man. We love you, and we are forever with you. So glad to see my brother and so glad to see that you are in good spirits."

