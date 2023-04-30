1h ago

'It's unreal': South African woman a millionaire after winning UK radio competition

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Margaret Coetzer.
Screengrab: ThisisHeart/Instagam
  • A South African woman became Britain's newest millionaire on Friday.
  • Margaret Coetzer was a finalist in Heart Radio's Make Me A Millionaire competition.
  • Coetzer plans to buy a new house, donate to animal charities, and visit her family in SA.

On Friday, a South African woman living in the UK, became Britain's newest millionaire - on her 40th birthday.

Margaret Coetzer was a finalist in Heart Radio's Make Me A Millionaire competition.

Coetzer, who is the head of quality for a software company, turned down a 2 000-pound prize in February to enter the final round, reports BerkshireLive.

Ontheradio reports that Coetzer, lives in Bracknell in Berkshire, was one of 10 finalists who participated in the final round.

In the final round, contestants enter a vault and select a lucky box.

Coetzer was the seventh contestant to make her way into the vault, where she selected the winning box.

WATCH THE MOMENT HERE:

Before winning the million, Coetzer told Heart Radio that she and her husband, AJ, want to buy another house, a horse for their nine-year-old daughter, Alex, visit her family in South Africa, and donate to animal charities.

After she became a millionaire, Coetzer and AJ  joined radio hosts  Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, where they called her mom to share the happy news.

WATCH IT HERE:

About her win, Coetzer told Bracknell News: "It is unreal, it's amazing.

"I've had doubts from the beginning; my husband has been so positive, saying, 'you've got this, you've got this, it's meant to be, it's meant to be'. I was a wreck yesterday, but he was like, 'what's meant to be, will be, there are more deserving people out there than us', she said.

She added that she was a huge fan of the radio station and played every game.

"If there's a competition on, my money always goes in, Heart is always on in the background."

