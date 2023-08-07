Jamie Foxx apologises after controversial post: 'I love and support the Jewish community

Jamie Foxx issued an apologetic statement after a since-deleted Instagram post referencing Jesus sparked accusations of antisemitism.

"I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," Foxx wrote on Saturday.

Foxx's controversial post drew some support, including Jennifer Aniston, who then issued her own statement after receiving backlash from a Jewish news Instagram account.

Friday, the Oscar winner shared a post pertaining to the death of Jesus. Following a backlash on social media, Foxx deleted the message and issued a statement.

"I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," Foxx wrote on Saturday. "I now know my choice of words has caused offence, and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."

He then offered an explanation.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend, and that's what I meant with 'they', not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

Foxx's controversial post, shared months after he was released from a hospital following treatment for an undisclosed medical ailment, drew some support.

According to a screenshot image shared by the Jewish news Instagram account A Wider Frame, those who liked the post included Jennifer Aniston.

After receiving backlash for liking the post, Aniston issued her own statement on Instagram Stories, per E! News.

"This really makes me sick," the actor wrote alongside the image. "I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

