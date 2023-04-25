1h ago

Jamie Foxx 'awake' and 'alert' after medical complication

Bronwyn McKay

Nick Cannon has shared new information about Jamie Foxx after the actor suffered a medical complication earlier this month. 

Corinne Foxx, the actor's daughter, took to Instagram to announce: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

She added, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Foxx has remained in the hospital since 12 April as doctors investigate what happened.

On Monday, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight: "He's awake. They say he's alert."

"Man, I'm praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother," he said, adding that he is "about to do something special" for Foxx but couldn't share any more information. 

"I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing."

Earlier this week, Martin Lawrence told Extra: "I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood."


