3h ago

Share

Jamie Foxx 'doing great' after being spotted for the first time since medical complication

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Jamie Foxx is feeling well enough to go out in public again.
  • The actor was spotted out and about at the weekend, at a golfing range and on a boat in Chicago.
  • A source close to Foxx later confirmed: "He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he's doing really, really well."

Jamie Foxx is feeling well enough to go out in public again. 

Photos obtained by TMZ show the actor aboard a boat travelling along the Chicago River on Sunday. On the same day, Foxx shared his first tweet in four months.

"Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," the Day Shift star tweeted.

In April, the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram to share that her dad had suffered a "medical complication".

A month later, News24 reported that Corinne again took to Instagram to share that Foxx had been discharged from the hospital and that he was "recuperating" at home. 

"He is just taking it easy," a source told People after the 55-year-old's sighting on Sunday. "He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he's doing really, really well."

On Monday, TMZ shared video footage of Foxx working on his golf swing. Per the publication, the video was taken at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois, on Saturday night.

Foxx was working on a Netflix movie titled Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time of his medical emergency. The actor has had multiple films debut since the April incident, including another Netflix title, They Cloned Tyrone.

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," John Boyega, Foxx's costar in They Cloned Tyrone, told People at the premiere of his recent conversation with Foxx. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jamie foxxcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The final episode of Rosemary's Hitlist now streaming»

07 Jul

The final episode of Rosemary's Hitlist now streaming»
Be terrified by Jordan Peele's Nope»

07 Jul

Be terrified by Jordan Peele's Nope»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

07 Jul

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The Mommy Club Episode 2 now streaming»

04 Jul

The Mommy Club Episode 2 now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

7m ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

7m ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

7m ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

6m ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo