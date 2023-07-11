Jamie Foxx 'doing great' after being spotted for the first time since medical complication

Jamie Foxx is feeling well enough to go out in public again.

The actor was spotted out and about at the weekend, at a golfing range and on a boat in Chicago.

A source close to Foxx later confirmed: "He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he's doing really, really well."

Jamie Foxx is feeling well enough to go out in public again.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the actor aboard a boat travelling along the Chicago River on Sunday. On the same day, Foxx shared his first tweet in four months.

"Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," the Day Shift star tweeted.

Boat life ??

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

In April, the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram to share that her dad had suffered a "medical complication".



A month later, News24 reported that Corinne again took to Instagram to share that Foxx had been discharged from the hospital and that he was "recuperating" at home.

"He is just taking it easy," a source told People after the 55-year-old's sighting on Sunday. "He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he's doing really, really well."

On Monday, TMZ shared video footage of Foxx working on his golf swing. Per the publication, the video was taken at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois, on Saturday night.

Foxx was working on a Netflix movie titled Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time of his medical emergency. The actor has had multiple films debut since the April incident, including another Netflix title, They Cloned Tyrone.

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," John Boyega, Foxx's costar in They Cloned Tyrone, told People at the premiere of his recent conversation with Foxx. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



