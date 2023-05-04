1h ago

Jamie Foxx speaks out for the first time after being hospitalised for medical emergency

Jamie Foxx has taken to social media, breaking his silence after he was rushed to hospital.

In April, the star's daughter, actor Corinne Foxx, shared a family statement revealing he'd suffered a "medical complication".

At the time, the actor was being held for further testing, as filming on his Netflix film Back in Action was temporarily "shut down".

Last week, however, Nick Cannon updated his "big brother" was "awake" and "alert".

Cannon will fill in for Foxx on the game show Beat Shazam amid the actor's road to recovery, while Kelly Osbournes steps in for Foxx's daughter as DJ, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, taking to social media himself, Foxx thanked the A-listers for stepping in on his Instagram Stories – and shared a quick message with his fans.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" he wrote. "Feeling blessed."

The post is the actor's first since 6 April. He's been recovering in hospital since 12 April. 


