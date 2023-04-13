Jamie Foxx suffers medical complication

Jamie Foxx is in recovery after suffering a medical complication.



On Wednesday, star Corinne Foxx, who is the daughter of the actor, took to Instagram.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," a statement from the Foxx family said.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE.

No further details are available at this time.

But according to People, Foxx was last seen two days ago on the set of his Netflix film Back In Action, which he's starring in alongside Cameron Diaz.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



