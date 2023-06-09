2h ago

Jamie Foxx's reps shut down rumour Covid vaccine had something to do with sudden hospitalisation

Bashiera Parker
Jamie Foxx gaan die rol van Mike Tyson in 'n komende TV-reeks speel. Foto: Getty Images
Jamie Foxx gaan die rol van Mike Tyson in ’n komende TV-reeks speel. Foto: Getty Images
  • Jamie Foxx was hospitalised in April after suffering a "medical complication".
  • The actor has since returned home where he is recuperating.
  • No further details have been revealed about the star's sudden hospitalisation, but reps for the actor have slammed claims it was related to a Covid vaccine.

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised after suffering a "medical complication" in April.

No further details were revealed at the time, though filming did temporarily shut down on his Netflix film, Back In Action, which he had been shooting days before his hospitalisation.

In May, News24 reported the actor had been discharged and was recuperating at home, per a statement from his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Now, as speculation mounts as to what may have resulted in the actor's sudden hospitalisation, Foxx's reps have had to shut down rumours it was related to a Covid vaccine.

Per NBC News, the claims was first made by A.J. Benza, a podcaster who formerly worked for the New York Daily News, who told Dr. Drew Pinsky on his podcast Ask Dr. Drew, he'd heard from a source "in the room" with the actor he'd received a Covid vaccine that left him "partially paralysed and blind".

He also alleged the performer developed a blood clot, which led to a stroke. Foxx's reps have since slammed the "completely inaccurate" claim.

Though studies have proven the efficacy of and safety of vaccines, with the World Health Organization saying: "Everyone, everywhere, should have access to Covid-19 vaccines," many are still opposed to vaccination, only furthered by far-right personalities.

Candace Owens, for one, said on her YouTube-based podcast, the Foxx family's "silence seems as though there is some veracity to this claim".

"We're all holding our breath to see whether or not Jamie Foxx speaks out," she said.

Foxx has only broken his silence once. Not entertaining any claims, he wrote on social media: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." 


