35m ago

Share

Jerry Springer, 79, has died

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
Jerry Springer
Jerry Springer
Photo: Getty Images
  • Jerry Springer, has died. He was 79.
  • Family spokesperson, Jene Galvin, confirmed Springer died peacefully at his home in the Chicago area after battling a "brief illness". 
  • "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on," Galvin said in tribute.

One of the most influential and controversial figures in TV history, Jerry Springer, has died. He was 79.

A family spokesperson confirmed to TMZ, Springer died peacefully at his home in the Chicago area after battling a "brief illness". 

According to the US news outlet, "It was pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed a few months ago, and this week he took a turn for the worse."

Springer's family paid tribute in a statement to BBC News, describing the former TV host as "irreplaceable".

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a friend of Springer's and spokesperson for the family.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

The presenter was famous for his raucous tabloid talk show, titled The Jerry Springer Show, which he always ended with the catchphrase: "Take care of yourself and each other."

The show was also known for its outrageous guests who usually got into absurd fights as the audience cheered, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"

Per Sky News, the show aired for 27 seasons and nearly 5 000 episodes from 1991 to 2018.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Springer was a politician who ran a failed campaign for US Congress in 1970. He was then elected to Cincinnati's City Council in 1971, and became the city's mayor in 1977. He served one term.

During his political career, Springer also served as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

While Springer was known for his self-titled talk show, the 79-year-old also hosted America's Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.

He made his final run in TV with his courtroom show, Judge Jerry, which ran for 3 seasons.

Springer's final TV appearance was on the recent 8th season of The Masked Singer. During the competition show he performed as "The Beetle" and sang a Frank Sinatra classic before being unmasked in the fifth episode.

Springer is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his older sister Evelyn.

Taking to social media, Celebrity Gogglebox and YouTube star KSI said: "Rip Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining."

Television presenter and model Lizzie Cundy took to Twitter, writing: "So very sad to hear Jerry Springer has died. King of the talk shows and one of our most controversial figures in TV history. Rest in peace."

TV commentator Adam Brooks wrote: "Jerry Springer has died, now that’s a name that reminds me of growing up. RIP."

Comedian Loni Love also paid tribute on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself and Springer together.

Alongside it, she wrote: "What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner. This is why as a talk show host he excelled… condolences to his family and fans on his passing."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jerry springercelebrity deaths
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo