Jerry Springer, 79, has died

One of the most influential and controversial figures in TV history, Jerry Springer, has died. He was 79.



A family spokesperson confirmed to TMZ, Springer died peacefully at his home in the Chicago area after battling a "brief illness".

According to the US news outlet, "It was pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed a few months ago, and this week he took a turn for the worse."

Springer's family paid tribute in a statement to BBC News, describing the former TV host as "irreplaceable".



"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a friend of Springer's and spokesperson for the family.



"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

The presenter was famous for his raucous tabloid talk show, titled The Jerry Springer Show, which he always ended with the catchphrase: "Take care of yourself and each other."



The show was also known for its outrageous guests who usually got into absurd fights as the audience cheered, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"



Per Sky News, the show aired for 27 seasons and nearly 5 000 episodes from 1991 to 2018.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Springer was a politician who ran a failed campaign for US Congress in 1970. He was then elected to Cincinnati's City Council in 1971, and became the city's mayor in 1977. He served one term.



During his political career, Springer also served as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

While Springer was known for his self-titled talk show, the 79-year-old also hosted America's Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.



He made his final run in TV with his courtroom show, Judge Jerry, which ran for 3 seasons.



Springer's final TV appearance was on the recent 8th season of The Masked Singer. During the competition show he performed as "The Beetle" and sang a Frank Sinatra classic before being unmasked in the fifth episode.

Springer is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his older sister Evelyn.

Taking to social media, Celebrity Gogglebox and YouTube star KSI said: "Rip Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining."



Television presenter and model Lizzie Cundy took to Twitter, writing: "So very sad to hear Jerry Springer has died. King of the talk shows and one of our most controversial figures in TV history. Rest in peace."



TV commentator Adam Brooks wrote: "Jerry Springer has died, now that’s a name that reminds me of growing up. RIP."



Comedian Loni Love also paid tribute on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself and Springer together.



Alongside it, she wrote: "What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner. This is why as a talk show host he excelled… condolences to his family and fans on his passing."

What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner. This is why as a talk show host he excelled… condolences to his family and fans on his passing.