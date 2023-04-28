57m ago

Jerry Springer's cause of death confirmed: 'His illness was sudden'

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

  • Jerry Springer's family has confirmed the daytime host's cause of death.
  • Springer's publicist, Linda Shafran, confirmed that the 79-year-old died early on Thursday after a "brief" battle with pancreatic cancer.
  • Springer's death was announced Thursday evening; the famed Jerry Springer Show host was 79.

Jerry Springer's family has confirmed the daytime host's cause of death.

Springer's publicist, Linda Shafran, confirmed to People that the 79-year-old died early on Thursday after a "brief" battle with pancreatic cancer.

Springer's longtime friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati, told the publication that the talk show host's "illness was sudden."

"He hasn't been sick for a long time," Rabbi Kopnick shared of Springer, whom he visited just last week. "He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long."

Describing the former Cincinnati mayor's general nature, Kopnick said that Springer "was a kind and generous person who was not really best pictured on his television show."

"There was much more to him than The Jerry Springer Show. He was very, very smart. He was a remarkable family man, and he was somebody who understood what it means to pay it forward."

TMZ broke the news of Springer's death on Thursday evening, citing a "brief illness" as the cause of death. Family spokesperson and longtime friend Jene Galvin confirmed Springer died peacefully at his home in the Chicago area while paying tribute.

"He's irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."

Galvin added that "funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed" and asked that "in lieu of flowers" fans "consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organisation" in tribute to the Jerry Springer Show host.  

Tributes to Springer poured in on social media, including from his peers and fellow talk show hosts.

Steve Wilkos, a fan-favourite on The Jerry Springer Show before headlining his own daytime series, called Springer "the most influential man in my life" other than his father in a statement to People

"Everything I have today I owe to Jerry," he added. "He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I've ever known. My wife and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly."

Addressing Springer's passing on The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she "loved" Springer's namesake show.

"I'm not afraid to say it," she continued. "He was a great guy, and he was really fun, and that show is as crazy as it gets, but there's a place for everyone here."

"Television Legend and True Friend," Sharon Osbourne tweeted with a photo.


