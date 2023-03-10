Julia Fox's dad and brother arrested after raid in NYC

Julia Fox's dad, Thomas Fox, and brother, Christopher Fox, have been arrested in New York City.



Their arrests came after a raid at their Upper East Side apartment for alleged possession of ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing, People reports.

Ghost guns are "unserialised and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home," per Brady: United, a US nonprofit advocating for gun control.

An NYPD spokesperson tells People authorities found ghost gun parts at the apartment, chemicals used for manufacturing and equipment for pressing narcotic pills, and pressure cookers and other materials commonly used in building explosives.

"At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism. The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns — against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns." -- NYPD

Fox's dad has since been released without charges, while her brother remains in custody.

Fox, who famously, though briefly, dated Kanye West, has previously opened up about her "unstable" upbringing telling Highsnobiety her father is "like, a seventh-generation New Yorker... He's out of his mind" while describing her brother as "like a mad scientist recluse".

