Julia Fox's dad and brother arrested after raid in NYC

Julia Fox's dad, Thomas Fox, and brother, Christopher Fox, have been arrested in New York City.
Their arrests came after a raid at their Upper East Side apartment for alleged possession of ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing, People reports.
Ghost guns are "unserialised and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home," per Brady: United, a US nonprofit advocating for gun control.
An NYPD spokesperson tells People authorities found ghost gun parts at the apartment, chemicals used for manufacturing and equipment for pressing narcotic pills, and pressure cookers and other materials commonly used in building explosives.
Fox's dad has since been released without charges, while her brother remains in custody.
Fox, who famously, though briefly, dated Kanye West, has previously opened up about her "unstable" upbringing telling Highsnobiety her father is "like, a seventh-generation New Yorker... He's out of his mind" while describing her brother as "like a mad scientist recluse".