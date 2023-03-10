1h ago

Share

Julia Fox's dad and brother arrested after raid in NYC

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julia Fox.
Julia Fox.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Julia Fox's dad, Thomas Fox, and brother, Christopher Fox, have been arrested in New York City.

Their arrests came after a raid at their Upper East Side apartment for alleged possession of ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing, People reports.

Ghost guns are "unserialised and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home," per Brady: United, a US nonprofit advocating for gun control.

An NYPD spokesperson tells People authorities found ghost gun parts at the apartment, chemicals used for manufacturing and equipment for pressing narcotic pills, and pressure cookers and other materials commonly used in building explosives.

"At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism. The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns — against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns."
-- NYPD

Fox's dad has since been released without charges, while her brother remains in custody.

Fox, who famously, though briefly, dated Kanye West, has previously opened up about her "unstable" upbringing telling Highsnobiety her father is "like, a seventh-generation New Yorker... He's out of his mind" while describing her brother as "like a mad scientist recluse".   


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julia foxcelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»

23m ago

It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»
The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»

23m ago

The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

23m ago

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»

07 Mar

Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo