1h ago

Share

Jury declares Aretha Franklin will found in couch cushions valid

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin's couch cushion is a valid will determining the late Queen of Soul's wishes, a Michigan jury found Tuesday.
  • When Franklin died five years ago at 76 years old she left no formal will, but two hand-scrawled documents containing an even split of royalties among three of her sons were discovered later in her Detroit home.
  • The six-person jury's decision works in particular favour of Kecalf Franklin and his children, who are now set to inherit the singer's primary residence, a mansion in an affluent Detroit suburb, and her cars.

A handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin's couch cushion is a valid will determining the late Queen of Soul's wishes, a Michigan jury found Tuesday, according to the local Detroit Free Press newspaper.

A famously private person, when Franklin died five years ago at 76 years old she left no formal will - but hand-scrawled documents discovered later in her Detroit home fueled a dispute among her four sons for years.

The difficult to read papers appear to distribute assets including real estate, jewellery, furs, stereo equipment and music royalties to her family members.

One, dated to 2010, was discovered in a locked cabinet. Another, dated four years later, was found under the cushions.

Two of her sons, Edward and Kecalf Franklin, favoured the 2014 paper. Another, Ted White Jr., says the 2010 document in the cabinet is more legitimate.

Both wills appeared to show an even split of royalties among those three sons.

The New York Times said that Clarence Franklin, the singer's first-born child, has a mental illness and lives under a court-appointed guardian, and that his brothers have agreed to support him.

The six-person jury's decision works in particular favour of Kecalf and his children, who are now set to inherit the singer's primary residence, a mansion in an affluent Detroit suburb. They also stand to inherit her cars.

Of significant focus in the trial was on a signature on the 2014 document, which said "A. Franklin" and included a smiley face in the first initial, which Kecalf testified was "characteristic" of his mother's writing.

The jury rendered its decision after deliberating for approximately an hour to close the swift two-day trial.

For years Franklin's estate managers have been settling debts and paying back taxes, while also generating royalties off music and intellectual property.

Franklin's death in Detroit closed the curtain on a glittering six-decade career that spanned gospel, R&B, jazz, blues and even classical music.

She died of pancreatic cancer on 16 August 2018.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aretha franklincelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Binge all episodes of serial killer doccie Rosemary's Hitlist»

2h ago

Binge all episodes of serial killer doccie Rosemary's Hitlist»
Friendships are tested in Ep 3 of The Mommy Club»

2h ago

Friendships are tested in Ep 3 of The Mommy Club»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

2h ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The final episode of Rosemary's Hitlist now streaming»

07 Jul

The final episode of Rosemary's Hitlist now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo