Kanye West's presidential campaign treasurer alleges fraud, signs resignation

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on 11 October 2018 in Washington. (Photo: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)
Patrick Krason, who was serving as treasurer for Kanye West's 2024 presidential campaign, has resigned, People reports.

Further, Krason alleges West's controversial campaign adviser, Milo Yiannopoulos, may have broken federal campaign finance law, writing the right-wing political commentator, who is known for his views criticising Islam, feminism, social justice, and political correctness, "submitted falsified invoices and for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful" in 2022.

The claims were made in a letter obtained by Politico.

Yiannopoulos has denied the allegations, telling the publication he wouldn't "give any credence or ridiculous, ridiculous and easily disproven claims".

West first announced his presidential bid – his second run for the presidency after an unsuccessful turn in 2020 – in November.

Shortly after, he shared a video in which he mentioned he'd recently had dinner with former President Donald Trump and far-right activist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

This, all while losing his billionaire status amid a string of anti-Semitic tweets, among other problematic statements and appearances in the weeks and months before.

According to Forbes, Fuentes was managing West's campaign for a while but was recently fired before Yiannopoulos was reinstated.  


