Kaya 959 asks for privacy after Dineo Ranaka opens up about suicidal thoughts

WARNING: This article contains strong language and content about suicide and may be upsetting to some readers.

Kaya 959 presenter and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka is trying her best to keep her head above water amid mental health struggles.

Ranaka said this in a series of posts on Tuesday in which she opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts, and added that she said she is trying her best, but it seemed not to be enough.

"I'm trying my best not to commit suicide. My mind is sooooooo loud of late, and life is fucking HARD, so fucking hard, and I'm trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough," she wrote in one post with crying emojis.

"I completely understand souls/spirits/people that commit suicide. I get it. I get them," she wrote in a second post, and added in a third post, "My children God. Abantwana bami (my children)".

In March, Ranaka spoke about her changed perspective on anxiety when she returned to social media. She had cleared out the photos which previously filled her timeline.



On Tuesday afternoon, Kaya 959 said they wished their breakfast show host well in a statement on Facebook, after she missed her morning show.

"The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing," MD Colleen Lous said. "We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time."

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week).

