9m ago

Share

Kaya 959 asks for privacy after Dineo Ranaka opens up about suicidal thoughts

accreditation
Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
Dineo Ranaka is back at Metro FM.
Dineo Ranaka is back at Metro FM.
Oupa Bopape

WARNING: This article contains strong language and content about suicide and may be upsetting to some readers.

Kaya 959 presenter and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka is trying her best to keep her head above water amid mental health struggles.

Ranaka said this in a series of posts on Tuesday in which she opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts, and added that she said she is trying her best, but it seemed not to be enough.

"I'm trying my best not to commit suicide. My mind is sooooooo loud of late, and life is fucking HARD, so fucking hard, and I'm trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough," she wrote in one post with crying emojis.

See the post HERE.

"I completely understand souls/spirits/people that commit suicide. I get it. I get them," she wrote in a second post, and added in a third post, "My children God. Abantwana bami (my children)".

See the post HERE.

In March, Ranaka spoke about her changed perspective on anxiety when she returned to social media. She had cleared out the photos which previously filled her timeline.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kaya 959 said they wished their breakfast show host well in a statement on Facebook, after she missed her morning show.

"The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing," MD Colleen Lous said. "We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time."

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached at: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24 hours, 7 days a week).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dineo ranakalocal celebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Stream both episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban S3 Reunion»

22 May

Stream both episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban S3 Reunion»
Binge the bromance of the decade in Adulting S1»

22 May

Binge the bromance of the decade in Adulting S1»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Lies revealed in The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»

17 May

Lies revealed in The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

6h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo