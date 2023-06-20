'Keep it fresh': Award-winning South African content creators share their secrets to success

Content creation is an emerging industry.

It's favoured for its low barrier to entry.

We caught up with some award-winning creators.

When mobile messaging platforms first took off, young people were hooked on them and spent hours chatting to friends, much to the annoyance of their parents.

Many can even attest to hearing some variation of the phrase: "That phone will never take you anywhere."

Innovations in social media followed the innovations in mobile messaging, and most parents' reactions were the same. Little did they know that a new industry was on the horizon thanks to Web 2.0.

Content creation

The Oxford Leaner's Dictionary defines Web 2.0 as the second stage of development of the internet, characterised especially by the change from static web pages to dynamic or user-generated content and the growth of social media.

Currently referred to as "content creation", we have seen user-generated content go from blogging to vlogging, micro-blogging to influencing. Due to the multi-format and multi-platform nature of the work, we have collectively landed on the name "content creation."

READ MORE | From aviation to YouTube, how Seithati Letsipa made a name for herself as a content creator

Unlike most other industries, this industry's entry barrier is relatively low. You only need a mobile device or camera, an idea and some social media accounts.

Because of this low barrier to entry, the industry has grown at unfathomable rates, and it continues to expand every day.

DStv Content Creator Awards

To cut through the noise and honour those who shine in the industry, satellite tv company DStv launched the DStv Content Creator Awards in 2022.

Currently in its second year, entries for this year's awards close on 19 June 2023.

News24 spoke to some award-winning South African content creators. Here's what they had to say.

Siv Ngesi:

There are three things that I think make a great, award-winning content creator, and that is consistency, authenticity and relatability.

Nonto Rubushe (popularly known as Nonto R):

The three things I think make a great content creator are as follows:

Authenticity - because there is a lot of content that is being put out there, and the thing that sets these pieces of content apart is being authentic, different and unique. Someone authentic is worth following and worth winning awards.

Helping people - I believe that we attain success through creating content that helps, whether it's something that makes someone laugh or a plug where you convince someone to try something that works or something inspiring. It has to add value.

Having fun - When someone is really having fun and enjoying what they do, it comes out in the content, and it shines really nicely and brightly to people who receive that content. When you feel like content creation is work, it comes across, and it feels like a burden to the viewer. When you are having fun and just enjoying yourself is when you create magic.

READ MORE | Wedding content creator charges R25 000 to capture special moments on her phone for social media

Donovan Goliath:

1. Consistency. You have to show up every single day. If you've committed to this, you must treat it like a 9-to-5 job.

2. Authentic storytelling. It's the one thing that will separate you from everyone else and keep people coming back.

3. Keep it fresh, creative and memorable. It's great to have a consistent voice, but it helps to switch it up and break your comfort zone now and then to challenge yourself and your audience.

Bonus: Engage. Engage. Engage. Never forget the social part of social media. Interact with the audience as much as possible. Reply to comments and keep a positive engagement going.

Changes to categories

This year, DStv implemented significant changes across the categories at the Content Creator Awards, with the introduction of several new awards. This year's categories are now split into two buckets: captivating content and special interest.

Award categories under the captivating content umbrella include cause/social commentary, the Sol Content Creator Award, the DStv Content Creator of the Year Award, the Thumb-stopping Award, the Emerging Creator Award, the Alter-Ego Award, the Funniest Content Award, the Song of the Year Award, the Podcast of the Year Award and the Best Brand Collaboration Award.

The special interest bucket comprises the following awards: knowledge sharing, fashion and style, foodie, dance, automotive, travel and lifestyle, visual arts and sports fan. One of the things that will remain the same is the rule prohibiting creators from entering themselves into the DStv Content Creator of the Year category.

Do you earn an income from content creation? Tell us your story here.

"Instead, the top five highest-scored pieces of content of all entries in the captivating content bucket will automatically become the five nominees." One final change will also see more categories go out to public vote than last year. This includes the cause/social commentary, the Sol Content Creator Award, the Emerging Creator Award, the Alter-Ego Award, the Funniest Content Award and the Podcast of the Year Award.

Nominees will be announced in July, and voting for the public voting categories will also open in July. Voting will close a month after that before the main event in September. Tickets to the event are available on Quicket for members of the public.