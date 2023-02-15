38m ago

K.O shares clip of AKA's final days and slams accusations by Twitter sleuths - 'Stop playing'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
K.O
K.O
Photo: Tebogo Letsie
  • K.O shared a video of one of AKA's final days in the recording studio before his death last week.
  • In a second tweet, the rapper called on people to "stop playing with innocent people's names and lives for clout unless you have proven facts and motive!"
  • This comes after Tony Forbes addressed claims made by Twitter sleuths pertaining to the suspects involved in AKA's murder. 

K.O shared a video of one of AKA's final days in the recording studio before his death last week.

The rapper revealed he and his friend and colleague were "in the studio recording a precursor single to our long overdue collaborative tape" last Tuesday. 

"7 days later, I can't believe I'm even here making this post," K.O added in a tweet on Tuesday. 

AKA, and his long-time friend Tebello' Tibz' Motsoane, were shot and killed outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban on Friday. 

"Rest in heaven, dear friend, king, legend, icon, GOAT. Love you for life," K.O concluded his tribute to Supa Mega. 

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

In a second tweet, K.O called on people to "stop playing with innocent people's names and lives for clout unless you have proven facts and motive!"

He added that he had already sent a lawyer's letter to someone and said, "We're all hurting and mourning, but don't spice up your 'grief' and public spats with my name for the sake of trending!"

In a press briefing on Tuesday – attended by AKA's family, including his parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes and rapper Nadia Nakai – Tony criticised the remarks that have been made about AKA's friends on social media since his death. 

"We do not condone what's been said about his friends and those making dangerous statements. We appeal for them to cease from doing so."

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the Forbes family's lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, acknowledged that "Kiernan's close friends have received a lot of blame" because "people are analysing the videos," the family is not entertaining any claims made on social media. 

He added: "At the end of the day, everybody is looking for answers. We would all like to know what actually led to this. We would also like to know who are the people behind this."

AKA will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday, following a public memorial at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

READ NEXT | AKA's funeral and memorial details released 


