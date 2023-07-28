1h ago

LeBron James says family 'safe, healthy' after son is discharged from hospital

  • NBA superstar LeBron James' son Bronny has been released from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.
  • The 18-year-old collapsed on court during training at the University of Southern California on Monday.
  • "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," James wrote on social media.

NBA superstar LeBron James said on Thursday his family was "together, safe and healthy" as his eldest son was released from hospital just days after suffering cardiac arrest.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," the four-time NBA champion said in a social media post, his first since 18-year-old Bronny James collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California basketball teammates on Monday in Los Angeles.

"We feel you, and I'm so grateful," James wrote.

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

James's comments marked the first statement from the family since Tuesday when they confirmed that his eldest son had been treated by medical staff on scene, hospitalised and moved from the Intensive Care Unit in a "stable" condition.

LeBron James was spotted by photographers on Wednesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and the hospital issued a statement on Thursday confirming his son had been discharged.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," the hospital said in a statement.

"He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support," the statement concluded.

According to the American Heart Association, only about 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart stops abruptly with little or no warning.


James' cardiac arrest came just over a year after another USC basketball player, Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered heart failure and collapsed during an informal practice. Iwuchukwu subsequently made a full recovery.

Bronny James committed to playing for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the top prospects in US high school basketball.

He capped a stellar senior year campaign at the exclusive Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles with 15 points in an all-star game of top college candidates, sinking five 3-pointers.

His famous father - the NBA's all-time leading scorer as well as a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player - has long spoken of his desire to extend his career in order to play in the league with his son.


