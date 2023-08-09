Legendary Sugar Man singer Rodriguez, 81, has died

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the legendary singer-songwriter known only by his surname, has died. He was 81.

"We've confirmed with his daughter, Sandra that he passed away yesterday, 8 August at 17:30, Detroit time," Stephen 'Sugar' Segerman confirmed to News24.

Rodriguez made two albums in the early 1970s but then quit music. After disappearing, his records became huge hits, particularly in South Africa.

Stephen "Sugar" Segerman - who runs SugarMan.org, Rodriguez's official blog and website - confirmed his death to News24 on Wednesday.

"We've confirmed with his daughter, Sandra, that he passed away yesterday, 8 August, at 17:30 Detroit time."



Sugar added that Rodriguez had been ill for some time before his death, after suffering a stroke.

The Sugar Man singer turned 81 last month and celebrated with a gathering of musicians in Detroit.

"He was there for a little while but he wasn't in great shape," Sugar said, adding that the celebration ended in a "massive tribute concert".

Fans are invited to share tributes via the SugarMan.org Facebook page, to remember "a man that has touched the hearts of so many people around the world".

SugarMan.org paid tribute to Rodriguez on social media, quoting a song from his Coming to Reality album.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace," the post reads.

"Maybe today, I'll slip away…"

Rodriguez began performing in bars and clubs around the city of Detroit in the 1960s, and it was there that he recorded two studio albums, Cold Fact in 1969 and Coming from Reality in 1971.

The compositions went unnoticed in the US, and Rodriguez eventually turned his efforts elsewhere, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Wayne State University, running for political office and working construction and factory jobs to support his family.

Unbeknownst to him, Rodriguez had reached legendary folk-rock super stardom status in South Africa, where mistaken rumours circulated that he had died.

In the late 1990s, the curiosity of two South African fans broke through the myths: they found he was still alive and living in the United States. They brought him to South Africa, where he was greeted as a hero in 1998, playing six sold-out concerts.

Their story is told in the 2012 Oscar-winning documentary, Searching for Sugarman, which gave Rodríguez a new measure of fame worldwide.

His tour to South Africa in 2013 sold out in minutes. He performed for more than 40 000 fans in nine shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg. He returned to the country in 2016.



He has, perhaps, one of the most unique true stories of fleeting fame finally realised. After he was tracked down and introduced to his South African following, Rodriguez enjoyed the collective heartfelt dream of a musician, beating the odds and finding a place in music history.

With a music career that has withstood the test of time, the story of Rodriguez is one of sweet success.