9h ago

Share

Lindsay Lohan debuts baby bump

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Lindsay Lohan.
Lindsay Lohan.
Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

After announcing in March that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child together, the Mean Girls star shared a photo wearing a green and white crochet dress.

According to E! News, the fashionable look, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, is one that Lohan wore during her baby shower weekend with family and friends last week.

See the snap HERE

In an interview with People last month, Lohan's mother, Dina, opened up about her daughter's pregnancy. 

"She's been trying, and then it happened; that little stick came up positive," she said. "It's the right time for her, and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet, and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Lohan and Shammas confirmed their marriage via a rep for the actor in July 2022. The pair got engaged in 2021 after dating for two years. 

Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has stayed for several years.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo