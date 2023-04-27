Lindsay Lohan debuts baby bump

After announcing in March that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child together, the Mean Girls star shared a photo wearing a green and white crochet dress.



According to E! News, the fashionable look, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, is one that Lohan wore during her baby shower weekend with family and friends last week.

See the snap HERE.

In an interview with People last month, Lohan's mother, Dina, opened up about her daughter's pregnancy.



"She's been trying, and then it happened; that little stick came up positive," she said. "It's the right time for her, and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet, and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Lohan and Shammas confirmed their marriage via a rep for the actor in July 2022. The pair got engaged in 2021 after dating for two years.

Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has stayed for several years.

