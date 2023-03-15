1h ago

Lindsay Lohan expecting first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!

The actor took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of a white baby's vest with the words: "Coming soon..."

"We're blessed and excited," she captioned the photo, tagging husband, Bader Shammas, in the post.

The Mean Girls alum married Shammas last year after the two got engaged in 2021.

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section of the post, with Paris Hilton leading the charge.

"Welcome to the Mommy Club!" Hilton, who recently shared the first photos of her son, Phoenix, wrote.

Dina Lohan, the actor's mom, added: "I am over the moon filled with so much JOY and happiness."

Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of three!  


