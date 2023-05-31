1h ago

'Majestic talent': SA TV Industry celebrates the memory of veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu

accreditation
Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
Patrick Ndlovu as Sizwe Moloi in Zone 14.
Photo: Twitter/ SABC+
Photo: Twitter/ SABC+

Veteran South African actor Patrick Ndlovu has died.

Per his artist management agency, MLA Talent Management, Ndlovu died on Tuesday. He was 85.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades," a statement by the agency read. "Patrick was best known for his role as Sizwe Moloi in the SABC 1 drama series Zone 14 and as school principal, Mr Thembu in the popular TV series Yizo Yizo."

"We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough."

Although best known for his roles on the SABC 1 shows, Ndlovu also played the role of Goldfinger on Mzansi Magic's (DStv 161) The Queen

Paying tribute to the actor, SABC+ said Ndlovu's dedication to his career made him a "fan favourite".

The South African Film and Television Awards also paid tribute to one of its recipients. They said: "He leaves a legacy of an incredible body of work in all the productions he's worked in. Condolences to his family, friends and industry colleagues."

Zone 14 director Thabang Moleya also added his voice to the growing tributes. He described his former colleague as "gentle and kind".

"I was still very much in my shell at this age. Ever so encouraging. We grew close," he recalled. "A memorable time. Rest in power. You will be missed by many."



