6h ago

add bookmark

Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share 'fake news around his condition' after false death reports

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
Mark Pilgrim.
Mark Pilgrim.
Photo: Instagram/@markpilgrimza
  • Mark Pilgrim is alive and continues his recovery journey as he battles stage four lung cancer.
  • On Thursday night, news of the radio presenter's death began circulating online.
  • HOT 1027 FM, where Pilgrim worked before and during his diagnosis, released a statement confirming that it was fake news.

Mark Pilgrim is alive and continues his recovery journey as he battles stage four lung cancer. 

On Thursday night, news of the radio presenter's death began circulating online after a Facebook post shared by a man named James Pilgrim announced the death of his brother-in-law, Mark.

HOT 1027 FM, where Pilgrim worked before and during his diagnosis, released a statement confirming that it was fake news. 

"HOT 1027 would like to inform the public that Mark Pilgrim has not passed on. Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition."
-- said HOT 1027 MD Lloyd Madurai

In the Facebook post, James Pilgrim writes of his brother-in-law's fight against cancer, leading social media users to believe the person he was referring to was South Africa's Mark Pilgrim.

"I just want to let everyone know that my brother-in-law Mark passed away peacefully early this am. Mark had cancer and was given 6-12 months to live, but he fought it for 22 months," the post reads. 

Attached to the post are photos of a man who is not South Africa's Mark Pilgrim. Instead, they are of Mark Pilgrim, who lived in Alabama in the US.

South Africa's Mark Pilgrim has since retweeted HOT 1027 FM's statement and continues to share regular updates on his condition. 

His most recent saw the beloved 53-year-old spend time with his daughters and three special visitors.

Days before, Pilgrim shared that he had resumed chemotherapy and immunotherapy after a months-long recovery from a collapsed lung. 

READ MORE | Mark Pilgrim resumes chemotherapy after recovery from collapsed lung

News24 has reached out to Pilgrim for comment and will add it if and when it is received.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark pilgrimcelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»

5h ago

The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»
The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»

5h ago

The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»
Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»

5h ago

Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»
It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

07 Feb

It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

4h ago

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo