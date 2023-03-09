09 Mar

Share

Mark Pilgrim's memorial service details

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Pilgrim
Mark Pilgrim
Photo: Fani Mahuntsi

Friday, 10 March

Mark Pilgrim's memorial service kicked off at 09:30 in Johannesburg on Friday.

Friends, industry colleagues and family attended the service, held in a garden at an undisclosed location.

"Please feel free to leave messages for the family and loved ones in the comments," reads the livestream video description.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE:

Thursday, 09 March

Mark Pilgrim will be honoured in a memorial service on Friday.

Hot 102.7FM announced on Thursday that the beloved radio presenter's life will be celebrated at an undisclosed location in Johannesburg.

"Join us in paying tribute to our beloved Mark Pilgrim," a tweet reads, adding that a live stream will be available to follow from 09:30 with the service starting at 09:41.

Pilgrim died on Sunday after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53.

Following his death, a waterfall of tributes poured in, remembering Pilgrim for his dedication to radio and his love for his family. 

"He was determined to try everything," Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM, told News24 on Sunday. "Mark was a fighter."

Sharing final portraits of Pilgrim before his death, famed photographer Marc-Gregory, recalled working with the radio presenter.

In one of the photographs, the media personality sits on a couch next to an emperor penguin. 

The image caption reads: "Mark identified with the penguin in that it represents closeness, family and dreams. Emperor Penguins adapt to living in harsh Antarctic conditions and have the ability to survive without food for several months during the winter. Mark recognised that he was someone who never gave up when faced with adversity."

GALLERY | Mark Pilgrim's final portraits by Marc-Gregory 'befitting of a true South African icon' 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark pilgrimcelebrities
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»

2h ago

It gets darker in the new episode of Showmax Original thriller DAM»
The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»

2h ago

The troubled story of Barney the Dinosaur in I Love You, You Hate Me»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

2h ago

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»

07 Mar

Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo