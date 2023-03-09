Mark Pilgrim's memorial service details

Friday, 10 March

Mark Pilgrim's memorial service kicked off at 09:30 in Johannesburg on Friday.

Friends, industry colleagues and family attended the service, held in a garden at an undisclosed location.

"Please feel free to leave messages for the family and loved ones in the comments," reads the livestream video description.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE:

Thursday, 09 March

Mark Pilgrim will be honoured in a memorial service on Friday.



Hot 102.7FM announced on Thursday that the beloved radio presenter's life will be celebrated at an undisclosed location in Johannesburg.

"Join us in paying tribute to our beloved Mark Pilgrim," a tweet reads, adding that a live stream will be available to follow from 09:30 with the service starting at 09:41.

Pilgrim died on Sunday after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53.



Following his death, a waterfall of tributes poured in, remembering Pilgrim for his dedication to radio and his love for his family.

"He was determined to try everything," Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM, told News24 on Sunday. "Mark was a fighter."

Sharing final portraits of Pilgrim before his death, famed photographer Marc-Gregory, recalled working with the radio presenter.

In one of the photographs, the media personality sits on a couch next to an emperor penguin.

The image caption reads: "Mark identified with the penguin in that it represents closeness, family and dreams. Emperor Penguins adapt to living in harsh Antarctic conditions and have the ability to survive without food for several months during the winter. Mark recognised that he was someone who never gave up when faced with adversity."

