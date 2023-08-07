Mark Zuckerberg is going viral for eating 4 000 calories a day - here's his McDonald's order

Mark Zuckerberg's eating habits went viral after he revealed his McDonald's order and why he needed 4 000 calories daily.



Zuckerberg, who won his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in May, has given his followers an inside glimpse into his fitness journey in recent years.

It's even caught tech rival Elon Musk's attention, with the pair teasing a "cage match" after Meta announced new Twitter competition, Threads.

The billionaire tech mogul recently shared some of his eating habits after responding to a Threads post by McDonald's, in which the fast food restaurant wrote, "Y'all want anything from McDonald's."

Zuckerberg placed a hefty order in the comments, prompting UFC fighter Mike Davis to respond, "You're in Camp! No McDonalds."

"20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"

The Meta co-founder then explained that he is "not cutting weight" and needs 4 000 calories a day "to offset all the activity".



"And it's so delicious," he added.

See the Threads interaction HERE:

And his newfound habits have not gone unnoticed.

In June, Zuckerberg made headlines for seemingly accepting a "cage match" with tech rival Elon Musk.

After news broke that Meta would create Threads, an online platform directly competing with Twitter, the showdown between the two CEOs ensued. The face-off appeared to originate when a Twitter user poked fun at Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu videos on Instagram, warning that Musk "better be careful," to which the former South African replied, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerberg followed up Musk's comment with "Send Me Location."

There's no word on whether or not the two plan to actually go head-to-head in a cage. However, it's clear that Zuckerberg is preparing for something after detailing his 4 000-a-calorie-a-day order.

Musk has also alluded that a fight is set to take place, after tweeting on Sunday that the "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.



