4h ago

Share

Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is 'doing better' after medical complication

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

Martin Lawrence has shared an update on Jamie Foxx, who has been hospitalised in Georgia since 11 April.

The actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a family statement revealing her father had "experienced a medical complication" Tuesday, 10 April, but added that he was "already on his way to recovery".

Earlier this week, News24 reported that the actor has remained at a medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia. Doctors are "running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN.

On Thursday, when receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lawrence told Extra: "I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood."

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

The 55-year-old actor continues to receive medical care, with a source telling People last Friday that he was steadily improving as he continued to recover.

Foxx was in Georgia to film Netflix's Back in Action. Filming was briefly put on hold but resumed soon after the Annie actor's "medical condition" was shared.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jamie foxxcelebrities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
Fans are calling Adulting bromance of the decade»

18 Apr

Fans are calling Adulting bromance of the decade»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

18 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Watch The Wife's unexpected dramatic ending»

17 Apr

Watch The Wife's unexpected dramatic ending»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo