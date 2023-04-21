Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is 'doing better' after medical complication

Martin Lawrence has shared an update on Jamie Foxx, who has been hospitalised in Georgia since 11 April.



The actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a family statement revealing her father had "experienced a medical complication" Tuesday, 10 April, but added that he was "already on his way to recovery".

Earlier this week, News24 reported that the actor has remained at a medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia. Doctors are "running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN.

On Thursday, when receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lawrence told Extra: "I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood."

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

The 55-year-old actor continues to receive medical care, with a source telling People last Friday that he was steadily improving as he continued to recover.



Foxx was in Georgia to film Netflix's Back in Action. Filming was briefly put on hold but resumed soon after the Annie actor's "medical condition" was shared.

