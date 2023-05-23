Marvel actor Ray Stevenson dead at 58

Actor Ray Stevenson has died at the age of 58.



His publicist confirmed the news to Variety, adding he died in Italy on Sunday, four days shy of his birthday.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Stevenson, best known for playing Volstagg in Thor, was reportedly in production on his latest project, Cassino in Ischia, at the time of his death, E! News reports, while according to Deadline, he'd also recently been cast in historical drama 1242: Gateway to the West, a lead role he'd taken over from disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

Apart from Thor, Stevenson also appeared in Oscar-nominated RRR, Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur and Divergent, as well as HBO's Rome and Disney+'s animated Star Wars series.

With the films he was working on before his death, his posthumous credits will also include Disney+'s Star Wars series Ahsoka where he'll play a Jedi named Baylan Skoll alongside Rosaria Dawson.

