Maye Musk receives honorary doctorate in SA, says she craved some 'boerewors and pap' during visit

Maye Musk received an honorary doctorate from the University of the Free State this week.

The dietitian said the honour was "unexpected" and that her children were "very proud" of her.

Dr Musk told News24 she was craving "boerewors and pap" during her visit.

"This was so unexpected. Thank you very much for this honour. My children are very proud of me. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me," Dr Maye Musk, 74, said about being one of this year’s recipients of an honorary doctorate from the University of the Free State (UFS).

Speaking to News24 on Saturday, Dr Musk added; "It was wonderful to return to South Africa, hear the accent, speak Afrikaans, enjoy the sense of humor, and especially see many colleagues in Bloemfontein.

"This was the most exciting news in my long 44-year career as a dietitian. I have received many awards from my colleagues, but this is definitely the best. The ceremony was beautifully arranged, and was very emotional for me. I even cried a little. But after that, was full of smiles. I think the gown and cap look absolutely gorgeous."

When asked if she's gotten used to her new title yet, Musk answered, "It’s going to take a while. However, everybody addressing me as such makes me beam with pride."

Dr Musk, who was conferred an honorary doctorate in Dietetics on Wednesday on the Bloemfontein Campus, told News24 she was craving "boerewors and pap" during her visit to South Africa, but "no restaurant had that on the menu". She added, "I did have a home meal with bobotie and malva pudding".

Musk, mother of billionaire business magnate Elon Musk, arrived in the country on Monday.

In his congratulatory message to Dr Musk, Prof Petersen said that as an alumna of the UFS, Dr Musk is already a valued part of the university community.



"It is indeed a great honour for me to congratulate a very worthy recipient of a UFS honorary doctorate. A woman who has made her mark with grace and poise across the globe in the vital field of nutrition and dietetics, and whose passionate contribution to her profession will continue to reverberate wherever her popular publication is prescribed, studied, and its principles applied."

Dr Musk is an international best-selling author, dietitian, model, and public speaker. Her book, A Woman Makes A Plan, is available in 100 countries and published in 30 languages.

She has run her own nutrition business in eight cities and three countries for more than 45 years.

Elon congratulated his mother on Twitter after she posted a video of the proceedings on the social media platform that he now owns.



