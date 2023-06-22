Meta vs Twitter: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to fight in a 'cage match'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk might be the next celebrity duo to take each other on in a high-profile fight.

It all started when Musk responded to a Twitter thread mocking Zuckerberg, saying he is "up for a cage match if he is lol".

As for who will win, a poll on Twitter currently has Zuckerberg as the front-runner.

For whatever reason, celebrity fights have become a viral trend in the 21st century – and no, not fights as in scandalous spats on social media, but rather overpriced, highly-publicised physical altercations, be it boxing, wrestling or, in this case, cage fighting.

It all started when Musk responded to a Twitter thread mocking Zuckerberg for a reported new "Twitter rival" app called "Threads".

Musk stated: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," after a user noted Zuckerberg "does the jujitsu [sic] now," in reference to his recent medalling in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram Story.



"Send me location," he captioned a screengrab of Musk's statement.

Whether Zuckerberg is actually serious about facing Musk was then confirmed via Variety when a spokesperson for the Facebook founder said: "The story speaks for itself."

Of course, Musk has since responded to Zuckerberg's location request, tweeting "Vegas Octagon" and later adding: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

