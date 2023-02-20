Nadia Nakai breaks social media silence after AKA's death

- Nadia Nakai has broken her social media silence following the death of her rapper boyfriend, AKA.
- Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, 35, was shot and killed in Durban on 10 February; his memorial took place on Friday, and he was laid to rest on Saturday.
- "My heart is shattered; this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can't believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday," Nadia wrote on social media.
Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, 35, was shot and killed in Durban on 10 February. The award-winning rapper's life was honoured with a public memorial on Friday, and he was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.
"My heart is shattered; this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can't believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday," Nadia wrote alongside a carousel of videos on Sunday.
Nadia and AKA started dating in 2021 but made their relationship public on social media and by attending red-carpet events together in 2022.
In November, the couple got his and hers tattoos and opened up about it in their first and last interview together during an episode of The Insider SA.
"We had plans," Nadia continued in her lengthy Instagram post.
She concluded: "Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you."
AKA's long-time friend and former manager, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, 41, was killed in the same shooting.
A memorial honouring Tibz was held on Thursday, and the celebrity entrepreneur was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.
