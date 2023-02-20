Nadia Nakai breaks social media silence after AKA's death

Nadia Nakai has broken her social media silence following the death of her rapper boyfriend, AKA.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, 35, was shot and killed in Durban on 10 February; his memorial took place on Friday, and he was laid to rest on Saturday.

"My heart is shattered; this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can't believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday," Nadia wrote on social media.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, 35, was shot and killed in Durban on 10 February. The award-winning rapper's life was honoured with a public memorial on Friday, and he was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.

"My heart is shattered; this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can't believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday," Nadia wrote alongside a carousel of videos on Sunday.

"I'll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me. I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I'm really going to miss all the special moments we've had. This really hurts! I can't come to terms with the fact that I'll never hear you say you love me. I'll never hear your laugh."

Nadia and AKA started dating in 2021 but made their relationship public on social media and by attending red-carpet events together in 2022.



In November, the couple got his and hers tattoos and opened up about it in their first and last interview together during an episode of The Insider SA.

"We had plans," Nadia continued in her lengthy Instagram post.

"There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you're the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don't know why things happen the way they do, but I'm questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don't understand. I don't know how I'm going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can't."

She concluded: "Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you."



AKA's long-time friend and former manager, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, 41, was killed in the same shooting.



A memorial honouring Tibz was held on Thursday, and the celebrity entrepreneur was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.

