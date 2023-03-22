Nadia Nakai pens heartfelt message to AKA: 'If I didn't love you, maybe it would be easier'

Nadia Nakai penned a heartfelt message to her boyfriend and fellow rapper AKA as she continues to struggle to come to terms with his death.

The rapper was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant last month, alongside his friend and former manager Tebello Motsoane.



"Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love," she said.

Nadia Nakai penned a heartfelt message to her late boyfriend and fellow rapper, AKA, as she openly struggles to come to terms with his death.



AKA was shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on 10 February, alongside his long-time friend and former manager Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. His life was honoured in a public memorial a week later and he was buried in a private funeral.

"Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love," she wrote in the caption of photos of the two of them. "I wish that you were just an acquaintance, and I could say, 'Oh, Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game'."

"If I didn't love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it's just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won't let up. The world just doesn't feel the same."

Bragga, as she is also known as, added that while she tried to hold onto the memories of when she was happy before him, "everything doesn't feel real".

"I don't know if seeing you every day on social media is better or worse; I don't know if reading our messages is healing or not," she continued. "I know I need to get out of my house soon, and I know the people that continue to hold me down will be there for me; thank you. But I just feel like I'll never be ready."

Nadia questioned what her life would look like, adding that although time heals, she did not know if she would ever be okay.

Nakai and AKA started secretly dating in 2021 and went public by attending red-carpet events together, sharing loved-up posts on Instagram and getting his and her tattoos. AKA was previously in a relationship with Anele Tembe, who died after she allegedly fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town.



As Nadia penned the heartfelt message, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, shared a photo of herself alongside the rapper's gravestone. "Happy Human Rights Day, South Africa," she wrote in the caption.

A day later, she shared a TikTok video of the rapper dancing to his recently released single, Paradise.



"Paradise," she wrote in the caption, along with a dove. "No stress…no pressure, no Twitter. Just perfect peace… I love this for you, my angel."

Earlier in the month, Nadia said, "this pain is too much to bear", alongside a video collage of herself and AKA. "Everyone says it's something I will learn to live with. I just don't believe it. Every day it just gets worse. I don't know how to deal with this."

"Saying it hurts doesn't explain the level of this pain. This hole in my heart will never be filled. People go through heartache and are held together through their grief by their partner. How do I deal with the grief of losing my partner? The person that was supposed to support me is who I've lost. God, I miss you, Kiernan."

Speaking about their relationship in a Kaya 959 interview, Nadia said it was "crazy" because "for the longest time", she didn't interact with AKA until the end of her contract with Cassper Nyovest's label, Family Tree.

"It was just like it just happened the way that it happened, and I don't know how to explain it, but it feels like something that God did," she said. "God placed us together when we really needed each other at that time. And it's just beautiful."

