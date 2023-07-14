41m ago

New details of Lisa Marie Presley's death revealed

Bronwyn McKay
  • New information surrounding Lisa Marie Presley's death show Presley died due to complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.
  • A toxicology report showed that therapeutic levels of Oxycodone and Buprenorphine, as well as an antipsychotic, were also found in her system at the time of her death.
  • Priscilla and Elvis Presley's daughter died at age 54 on 12 January following a sudden hospitalisation. 

Priscilla and Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died at age 54 on 12 January following a sudden hospitalisation.

Now, new details surrounding her death have been shared.

According to records from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner reviewed by E! News, Presley died due to complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, small bowel obstruction is a partial or complete blockage of the small intestine, which is a part of the digestive system. Many things, including adhesions, hernia and inflammatory bowel disorders, can cause it.

According to an autopsy report obtained by NBC News, Elvis Presley's only daughter suffered from "a strangulated small bowel" that was caused by "adhesions" that developed after she had bariatric surgery – a type of weight loss surgery, commonly known as gastric bypass surgery, that changes the digestive system – years ago.

The autopsy report also stated that the medical issue is a known complication of the surgery.

Presley's death has therefore been ruled as natural.

In addition, a toxicology report showed that therapeutic levels of Oxycodone and Buprenorphine – a medication used to treat pain and opioid overuse – were found in Presley's system at her time of death.

Traces of Quetiapine – an antipsychotic drug often used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression – were also present.


