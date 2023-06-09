New details revealed around death of Wild 'N Out star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

News of the death of Ms Jacky Oh!, real name Jacklyn Smith, made headlines earlier this month.



The star, who rose to fame on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy show Wild 'N Out, was 32 years old.

BET said of the longtime girlfriend of DC Young Fly and mother of his three children: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

Now, new details around the star's death has been revealed, with E! News reporting Miami police were dispatched to a local hotel, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell, regarding an unresponsive female on 31 May.

"She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital," per a report.

A cause of death has still not been revealed.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.







