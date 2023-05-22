2h ago

Nick Cannon breaks his silence on paying child support after becoming hot topic in Selling Sunset

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images for McDonald's
  • Nick Cannon says you shouldn't worry about him having money to support his children: "My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out."
  • His comments came as he appeared on The Daily Cannon, and following Bre Tiesi's debut in Netflix's Selling Sunset.
  • Tiesi joins the cast in season six, just weeks after welcoming her son, Legendary, with the comedian; her storyline sees one particular cast member pass a lot of judgment on her relationship, causing immediate tension in the office.

Another day, another Nick Cannon story – this time, however, the star himself breaks his silence about his situation regarding his many children and the women in his life.

The star is dad to 12 children with six women, and recently appeared on Jason Lee's podcast, where he spoke candidly about protecting his assets while co-parenting.

"I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy," he said. "I wish I could make a contract, 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave.'"

"Money comes and goes. I always tell people, 'Money don't make you happy. Happy makes you money. So I'm always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family."

The star went on to add, however, he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government" - a rather controversial topic in Selling Sunset season six as Bre Tiesi, with whom he welcomed a child last year, made her debut in the Netflix reality series.

"My money is they money, they money is my money," he said. "They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out."

Season six of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix on Friday, 19 May. With Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi joined the cast, and immediately got off on the wrong foot with the show's Chelsea Lazkani.

Lazkani repeatedly made it clear she doesn't agree with Tiesi's open relationship or the fact that Cannon's welcomed many children with multiple women.

But things really go off the rails when Lazkani tells the office Tiesi broke down when she found out Cannon welcomed a child with model LaNisha Cole just weeks after the two welcomed their son, Legendary.

At the time, News24 reported Cole was one of two other women who gave birth around the same time as Tiesi, so the TV personality went from being a father of seven to a father of 10 in a few weeks.

He's since gone on to welcome more children.

READ NEXT | Is Nick Cannon's partner Bre Tiesi the new villain on Selling Sunset?

     


