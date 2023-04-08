6h ago

Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis 'is not currently paying child support' as legal battle continues

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • In a new filing, Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis "is not currently paying child support", and that she's "been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with [her]".
  • The couple split in 2020, ending their seven-year engagement, before Wilde started dating Harry Styles.
  • A source close to the Ted Lasso star has since said: "Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship including everything related to the children."

After a brief reprieve, it looks as though the drama between exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is continuing.

The couple split in November 2020, ending their seven-year engagement. The A-listers share two children together.

Sudeikis raised eyebrows when he served Wilde custody papers on stage during her CinemaCon presentation – and amid her relationship with Harry Styles, though the two have also called it quits since – but they seemed to have found some common ground, standing united after the former nanny to their children made explosive claims about their tumultuous relationship.

Now, in a new filing, the Don't Worry Darling director claims the Ted Lasso star "earns significantly more" than her but "is not currently paying child support".

"While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs," Wilde says.

She adds: "I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct."

A source close to the actor tells People, however: "Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship including everything related to the children.

"Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."   


