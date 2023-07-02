Otis, Finn and me: Schalk Bezuidenhout reveals embarrassingly 'strong bond' with his adopted dogs

Q&A | Schalk Bezuidenhout

Local comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has made a name for himself for captivating audiences with humour but also the hearts of dog lovers through his heartfelt posts about his beloved rescues on social media.

Whenever Schalk shares a glimpse of his dogs Otis and Finn, they're filled with genuine affection, joy, and gratitude for their presence in his life.

See photos of Otis and Finn HERE.

His bond with his dogs is even more inspiring because he adopted them from Dogtown, a renowned animal shelter known for its dedication to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs in need.



To inspire more people to adopt from and support shelters like Dogtown, Schalk opens up about his experience with adoption and shares tips for those looking to welcome a rescue of their own into their homes.

You adopted both Otis and Finn. Why was it so important for you to adopt a dog and not shop for one?

My wife was the one who initially pushed for us to adopt a dog – and I am so glad that she did. I think, specifically in South Africa, there are so many dogs on the street that if you can provide a home for one of those dogs, why not?

I generally try not to judge people, so I understand that people get different dogs for different reasons. I try not to be too preachy about adoption and make people feel bad about themselves. However, I hope to show people how great they can be through my bond with my two rescue dogs.

What's the one thing you wish you knew before adopting a dog?

Not to overlook adult dogs.

We wanted to adopt a puppy to raise a dog from a puppy together as a couple. But my second dog Finn, was already a year and a half when we got him. I noticed that getting a little bit of an older dog brings just as much love and fulfilment as a puppy does. Next time I adopt, I would certainly be more keen on adopting a bit of an older dog.

If you're adopting from Dogtown, where I adopted my two dogs, you know that you are getting a dog that, to a certain degree, is already trained. It saves you a lot of effort.

You often add the adventures of your two dogs, Otis and Finn, into your comedy videos. Why do you think so many people relate to that content?

I think a big reason people relate to Otis and Finn is that there are a lot of dog lovers out there. Whether you have a pedigree dog or a rescue, there is still that strong bond between owner and dog. At the end of the day, that's what people pick up between me, Otis and Finn. I also think that because I don't have children, and it's quite clear in the videos that Otis and Finn are like my children, it's also relatable – especially to people my age who don't have children yet.

It's funny how your dogs become like your children, sometimes to an embarrassing extent.

You are a big fan of what shelters like Dogtown are doing. Why do you think they play such a pivotal role in society?



It would be chaos without them. There would just be dogs everywhere, and so many amazing dogs would have just ended up dying.

Otis and Finn were rescued because someone spotted them on the street and phoned Dogtown to rescue them. If Dogtown had fetched them even a day later, who knows what could have happened to them? Otis, for example, was a tiny puppy when Dogtown found him, and his mother was nowhere to be seen. Who knows what his chances of survival would have been? Now, he's in our house, and our lives basically revolve around him. We would be so sad if his life were unnecessarily cut short.

Shelters like Dogtown also play a pivotal role in preventing more street dogs. The organisation also conducts sterilisation campaigns where they sterilise hundreds of dogs – which I am also a very big supporter of.

Do you have any advice for those thinking about embarking on the adoption process?

One of the biggest assumptions around adoption, which I think is largely untrue, is 'You just never know what you might get'. While this may be true when adopting a puppy who hasn't grown into their personality yet, it is another reason I advocate for adopting older dogs. I want people to consider adopting a dog from one or two years old as well – or even older!

I also suggest that those considering adoption visit shelters like Dogtown and spend an hour there. Tell them your situation and let them show you the dogs they are housing. Dogtown is really good at that. They understand that different people have different needs when it comes to adopting a dog and can advise on which dog would suit your home and which wouldn't. So, take your time and check them out.

Photo: Supplied

Every year thousands of precious dogs lose their homes and their lives. With your help, Dogtown can save more lives and provide the best care for the abandoned and abused while searching for loving families that will give them their happy ever after.



Click HERE to find out how you can donate.

Newsletter Daily Entertainment Flash A quick and curated blitz of the most talked-about entertainment news daily.



